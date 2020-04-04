PM Modi reviews nationwide Covid-19 preparedness, directs authorities to ensure enough supplies

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the countrywide preparedness toward tackling the menace of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister “also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators,” the PMO tweeted out on Saturday noon.

Besides this, PM Modi also chaired a joint meeting of the Empowered Groups constituted to plan and ensure the implementation of Covid-19 response activities across the country.

On Friday, the Prime Minister held a meeting with various Chief Ministers in the country.

PM @narendramodi chaired a joint meeting of the Empowered Groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 4, 2020

In the meeting which was done via video conferencing, PM Modi lauded the effort undertaken by states toward tackling the coronavirus challenge.

“It is truly praiseworthy how all the States have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the focus for the coming weeks should be on “testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine”.

On Friday morning, the Prime Minister released a video message and urged all countrymen to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5. He urged all citizens to light diyas, candles or flash the light of their phones as a sign of solidarity in these tough times.

“I want nine minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. Switch off all the lights of your homes and stand with candles, diyas, torches or flashlights of your mobile phone for nine minutes,” Modi said in his video message.

“We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by the coronavirus,” he said.

On Saturday, the health ministry updated the number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,902 including 2,650 active cases, 183 patients who have recovered and 68 fatalities.

India entered the eleventh of the 3-week coronavirus lockdown on Saturday.