PM Modi, Netanyahu explore collaborative ways to fight Covid-19

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders talked about the prevailing coronavirus situation and ways to deal with it.

“Had a telephone conversation with PM @netanyahu. We spoke about the situation arising due to COVID-19 and ways to fight the pandemic,” the Prime Minister tweeted out.

The leaders talked about ways in which both countries can collaborate to fight the pandemic, “including by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology,” the official release read.

The leaders agreed upon maintaining a “focused channel of communication to explore such synergies”.

Israel’s health ministry on Thursday said that their health minister, who has had frequent contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is observing self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to show solidarity in these difficult times and switch off lights for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm. The Prime Minister has asked everyone to bring out and light candles, diyas and flashlights during the 9-minute blackout.

“I want nine minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. Switch off all the lights of your homes and stand with candles, diyas, torches or flashlights of your mobile phone for nine minutes,” Modi said in his video message.

“We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by the coronavirus,” he said.

Coronavirus cases in the country have seen a rapid rise this week. On Friday, the number of total Covid-19 patients climbed to 2,547 which includes 2,322 active cases, 162 patients who have recovered and 62 fatalities.