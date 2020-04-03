Coronavirus update: 10 appeals PM Modi has made in fight against Covid-19

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people across India to hold candles, lights diyas and switch on their mobile phone flashlights at 9pm on April 5 for nine minutes in a show of solidarity “to fight the darkness” of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister made the appealed through a video as India saw a rise in the number of coronavirus disease cases and entered the 10th day of the nationwide lockdown.

“I want nine minutes of your time on April 5 at 9pm. Switch off all the lights of your homes and stand with candles, diyas, torches or flashlights of your mobile phone for nine minutes,” Modi said in his video message.

“We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by the coronavirus,” he said.

This wasn’t the first time the Prime Minister has urged people to follow rules or cheer those who have been the frontline fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are 10 such appeals Modi has made:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 19 asked people to follow the Janta Curfew’ from 7am till 9pm on March 22 to show individual ‘determination’ to fight the global pandemic.

2. Narendra Modi has asked people to keep the ‘Covid warriors’ in mind who have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic without thinking about their own families. “While staying at home, remember and pray for people who are working while putting their lives at risk. Remember the doctors, nurses, paramedics and pathologists who are working day and night to save lives and hospital administration, ambulance drivers, ward boys, serving others in these tough times.”

3. Prime Minister has stressed on the need to put off elective surgeries and non-emergency visits to hospitals to ensure the medical personnel busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic do not have to share the extra burden.

4. Modi has also called upon industry leaders to continue following the work-from-home order as much as possible.

5. The PM has also emphasised that “testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine” should remain the focus areas of the local administrations.

6. Prime Minister Modi has time and again urged people to follow social distancing. “Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” the Prime Minister has said.

7. He has asked people to be cautious against rumours and not to fall to superstition at a time when he said hundreds of people are working to fight the coronavirus outbreak. “Friends, at such a time you should be cautious, as knowingly or unknowingly rumours spread fast. They have a tendency to travel fast. I appeal to you, do not believe in such rumours and superstitions,” he said.

8. The Prime Minister has said it is very important for people to follow the instructions and advice of the medical fraternity. “Please do not take any medicine with consulting any doctor. Any such carelessness can put your life in more danger. I am sure that every citizen will follow the directions of the government and local administration,” he said.

9. He has stressed on following the Lakshman Rekha as he announced the complete lockdown. “If you put even one foot out, coronavirus will enter your homes,” he has said.

10. Modi has asked media owners and editors of mainstream print media to “act as a link between government and people and provide continuous feedback” on the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. The Prime Minister has emphasised “it was important to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour. Citizens need to be assured the government is committed to countering the impact of Covid-19.”