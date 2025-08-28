PM Modi, Russia's Putin among 20 attendees at China's SCO summit | Who all are attending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a four-day visit to Japan and China from August 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a family photo ceremony prior to the BRICS Summit plenary session in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.(Reuters)

PM Modi will visit Japan from August 29 to August 30 at the invitation of Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

This will be PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan and the first Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba.

From Japan, PM Modi will travel to China at the invitation of President Xi from August 31 to September 1 to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

The SCO comprises 10 members apart from India and China – Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. PM Modi will meet Xi Jinping on August 31.

According to China's Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin, more than 20 foreign leaders and heads of 10 international organisations will take part in the SCO Summit.

Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and several Central Asian leaders on the margins of the SCO Summit.

Who all are attending the SCO summit?

Among the foreign leaders to attend the SCO summit in Tianjin are:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim,

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu



The SCO summit comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's tariff move towards countries, including India and China, that has sparked global trade tensions, driven by his "America First" agenda.

Citing unfair trade practices, lack of reciprocal market access, and, more recently, India's purchase of discounted Russian oil, Trump imposed steep tariffs on a range of Indian exports – including recent moves doubling duties to 50 per cent.