PM Modi addresses frontline workers in Varanasi: Top quotes from his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the frontline workers in Varanasi for putting up an efficient fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The Prime Minister was interacting with the doctors, paramedical staff, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Asha staff, Anganwadi workers and other frontline health workers of his parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi thanked authorities for increasing the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city within a short period of time.

Here are the top quotes from his address to the frontline workers of his constituency:

“As a servant of Kashi, I thank everyone in Varanasi, especially the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys and ambulance drivers who have done commendable work,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the battle is far from over and focus now should be on bolstering the rural areas surrounding Varanasi. He said, “We have controlled the pandemic to a great extent, thanks to our common efforts. But there is no time to relax as we have to fight a long battle. We have to shift our focus towards villages in Purvanchal and Varanasi.”

PM Modi pointed out that officials in Varanasi have done a commendable job of marking containment zones and delivering medicines to the doorstep of the affected. “With the concept of 'Jahan Bimar, Wahan Upchar', the practice of assigning containment zones to distributing door-to-door medicines in your city and surrounding villages is commendable,” he said.

“Vaccination gave protection to our frontline workers who are serving the people. In the following days, we will extend vaccine protection to everyone,” PM Modi assured.

PM Modi also highlighted that mucormycosis or black fungus is a growing threat as the nation continues its fight against Covid-19. “In our ongoing fight against Covid-19, we are faced with the challenge posed by cases of black fungus. We must focus on taking precautions and prepare to deal with it,” the Prime Minister said.