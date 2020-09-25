e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ an important initiative, says IMF

PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ an important initiative, says IMF

As per news agency PTI, Gerry Rice, director-communications department at IMF told reporters that the economic package announced under this self-reliant initiative announced in the aftermath of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has supported Indian economy and mitigated significant downside risks.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:57 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rice said, “Looking ahead, as PM Modi has said, for India to play a more important part in the global economy, pursuing policies that stimulate by improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the economy is critical.’’
Rice said, “Looking ahead, as PM Modi has said, for India to play a more important part in the global economy, pursuing policies that stimulate by improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the economy is critical.’’(ANI file photo)
         

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ call for a self-reliant India, i.e. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is an important initiative.

As per news agency PTI, Gerry Rice, director-communications department at IMF told reporters that the economic package announced under this self-reliant initiative announced in the aftermath of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has supported Indian economy and mitigated significant downside risks.

“To achieve the stated ‘Make For The World’ goal in India, the priority is to remain focussed on policies that can help further integrate India in the global value chain, including through trade, investment and technology,” Rice added.

Responding to a question on PM Modi’s call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Rice said, “Looking ahead, as the prime minister has said, for India to play a more important part in the global economy, pursuing policies that stimulate by improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the economy is critical.’’

He also pointed out that in order to achieve ‘Make For The World’ goal in India, the priority is to be focused on policies that can help India to integrate further in the global value chain including channels such as trade, investment and technology.

The IMF’s joint study with the NITI Aayog and ministry of finance indicates that to achieve a high performance in health-related sustainable development goals, India would need to gradually increase total spending in the healthcare sector from the current 3.7 per cent of the GDP, Rice added while responding to another question.

He mentioned that beyond the health sector, comprehensive structural reforms are also needed to achieve more inclusive and sustainable medium-term growth.

“We have talked about those reforms before -- infrastructure, land reforms, product market and labour market reforms, increasing female labour force participation, access to finance and better jobs,” Rice said.

(With PTI inputs)

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In