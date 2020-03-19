Chidambaram, who wanted PM Modi to order Covid-19 lockdown, makes a prediction

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:57 IST

Congress leader P Chidambaram responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the citizens of the country to observe a day-long ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday, March 22 to prevent community transmission of the disease and a suggestion to use ‘resolve and patience’ as tools in the fight against deadly coronavirus disease by saying the prime minister was using “moral armaments” to fight covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister’s appeal had come on Thursday evening during the much-anticipated address to the nation that also announced setting up of an economic task force keeping in mind economic challenges arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

“I am seeking one more support from countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm,” Prime Minister Modi said in his appeal.

He also urged citizens to inform at least 10 people about the one day ‘Janta curfew’.

“If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janta curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus,” he added.

Chidambaram responded to the appeal by saying he was duty-bound to support the prime minister.

“I am duty bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days,” said the former finance minister.

Before the PM’s address, Chidambaram had said that he expected the PM to announce a “lockdown” of cities and towns for prevention of community transmission of coronavirus and added that anything less will be a letdown for the country.

“What will the PM announce at 8 pm today? I will be disappointed if the PM did not announce a total lockdown, at least of all towns and cities, for a period of 2-4 weeks. Anything less will be letting down this country,” he had tweeted.

However, after the PM’s address, the Congress stalwart said he felt that the prime minister will come back in the next few days to announce “tougher social and economic measures”.

The Congress party said it would support the PM’s initiative for a one-day curfew and suggested that the government should start preparing in case a lockdown was necessary.

“The Congress will support the citizens’ curfew announced by the prime minister. In case the government goes for a complete lockdown, it should prepare itself from now on as regards provisions for essential commodities and maintenance of essential services,” Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said while addressing the media at the AICC headquarters on Thursday evening.