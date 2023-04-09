PM Modi's message for Australian Sikh Games: 'India's strong partner'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to Australian National Sikh Sports and Cultural Council in Brisbane on learning about the 35th Australian Sikh Games. Recalling his experience of witnessing the recent India-Australia cricket match with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, PM Modi said India and Australia are strong partners in progress and prosperity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Rashtrapati Bhavan,(File photo.)

"India and Australia have several commonalities - a connected history, shared values, love for democracy, and respect for a rules-based international order. We are also strong partners in progress and prosperity," PM Modi's letter said.

"The holy Gurus guided India and the world with many eternal and timeless values. If one looks closely at the lives and teachings of the holy Gurus, they emphasised the importance of physical health along with spiritual growth. Further, the holy Gurus also gave the message of bringing people of different sections of society together as a team to achieve progress. These concepts are also relevant in the world of sport, where people come together to participate on an equal platform irrespective of their social background. Following in these footsteps, the Sikh community has always been actively involved in sports, teamwork and fitness," PM Modi wrote.

India's National Flag at 35th Australian Sikh Games venue

"It is in this context that the 35th Australian Sikh Games acquire a special importance. The organisation of these Games will help the Sikh community demonstrate its sporting skills, competitive spirit and teamwork on a bigger platform. The participation of players from different nations is also noteworthy.

