PM Modi’s peace vs Imran Khan’s N-threat: Gautam Gambhir’s dig at Pakistan

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a dig at Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s nuclear pitch during his UN speech comparing it with that of Prime Minister Modi, who chose to highlighted India’s ambitious development and social welfare programmes while stressing on the values of peace and harmony.

“The time allotted to each country is 15 minutes. What one does with it shows character and intellect. @narendramodi Ji chose to talk about peace and development while Pakistan Army’s puppet threatened a nuclear war. He is the same man who claims to promote peace in Kashmir,” the lawmaker from east Delhi tweeted.

In his Friday address at the UNGA, Imran Khan suggested that nuclear-armed Pakistan may not have much of a choice if a conventional war were to break out between Pakistan and India which he described as a country seven-times” its size. “What choice would I have… I will fight,” he said.

In his shrill pitch over Kashmir, Khan who admittedly has failed to get international support for the issue, stuck to the script and claimed there would be a large-scale violence in Kashmir and held out the threat of war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

In contrast, PM Narendra Modi highlighted India’s development and social welfare programmes, pitched for a reformed multilateral world order, and asserted India’s determination to fight terrorism, which he described as one of humanity’s biggest challenges.

He cited figures about the world’s largest sanitation campaign – Swachch Bharat -- Modi said such measures gave a motivational message to the world and showed it a new path. He made a strong pitch for multilateralism and a reformed United Nations with new strength and direction to tackle changes brought about in social and private life, economy, security, connectivity and international ties by modern technology.

