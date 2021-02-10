IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi’s politics: From confrontation to conciliation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi’s politics: From confrontation to conciliation

Modi, who led the BJP to massive wins in the 2014 and 2019 national elections, does not shy away from attacking his opponents in bitterly fought elections. But he has on several occasion showered praise on them as well
READ FULL STORY
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emotional speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was a throwback to an era of parliamentary politics when it was not unusual for political opponents to praise each other. He credited four outgoing Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, for giving him suggestions and sharing insights. He also heaped praise on their work ethic.

Modi tearfully acknowledgement Azad’s compassionate response to a 2006 terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir that left tourists from Gujarat dead. The reference was seen to embody late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s description of conciliatory politics allowing room for “matbhed [difference of opinion]” but not “manbhed [personal differences]” and also Parliament’s tradition of balancing fiery speeches with courteousness.

Also Read | Tears and praises: Rajya Sabha bids emotional farewell to Azad

Modi, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to massive wins in the 2014 and 2019 national elections, does not shy away from attacking his opponents in bitterly fought elections. But he has on several occasion showered praise on them as well.

In his first speech to both Houses of Parliament in 2014, Modi said he welcomes criticism from the Opposition as it would ensure that the government does not succumb to arrogance. “Without your support, my mandate is incomplete. So, I will seek your support and guidance as we proceed,” he said.

He also sought cooperation from the Opposition, saying, “… Let’s work together in the first four years and do politics in the last year.”

A year later, on the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, he praised all previous governments including India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for their contribution to nation building. “No one can say that the earlier governments have not done anything for this country,” he said.

A similar suggestion of conciliation and cooperation was the highlight of his speech when he returned to power in 2019 with a majority of 303 in the Lok Sabha. Setting aside the acrimony of the election campaign, Modi reached out to India’s minorities, saying “sabka vishwas [everyone’s trust]” has been added to his slogan of “sabka saath, sabka vikas [development for all]”. “We stand for those who trusted us and also those whose trust we have to win over.”

Over the years, Modi has taken to complimenting opponents to break impasse or send the message that he is not impervious to alliances or unreceptive to the Opposition. This has come even as the BJP has been accused by the Opposition of pushing ahead with legislation on the strength of numbers instead of following the due process as was the case in the farm bills, which were not referred to a select committee.

Most recently, while speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address, which also included a discussion on the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Modi thanked former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda for his contribution to the discussion on farm reforms. “He [Gowda] has a strong association with the agriculture sector,” Modi said.

In the same speech, Modi also praised Azad for his oratory. He said that parliamentarians should learn from Azad how to communicate without resorting to uncivil language. It came when Parliament witnessed daily disruption as the Opposition rallied against farm reforms.

Modi has also praised former Union minister Sharad Pawar more than once. In 2015, In Pawar’s pocket borough of Baramati, where he inaugurated an agricultural technology centre, Modi said, “I keep talking with Pawar at least twice or thrice a month and we exchange notes on various issues faced by the country. We need to use Pawar’s more than five decades [of] experience in public life.”

He said that whenever projects related to Gujarat hit a roadblock during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance rule when he was the state chief minister, he turned to Pawar to help him sort out issues with the central government.

Speaking on the occasion of the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha, Modi appreciated Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

“These parties have wonderfully adhered to Parliamentary norms. They have never ventured into the Well. Yet, they have made their point very effectively. Much can be learnt from these practices,” he said.

While the BJP defends heaping of praise as a parliamentary etiquette, political pundits and Modi critics attribute motives to it. For instance, Modi’s words of appreciation for Pawar came ahead of the latter’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi for a discussion about a prospective alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The BJP, despite being the single largest party, failed to form the government in the state after its long-term ally, the Shiva Sena, left the alliance over differences related to power sharing.

Similarly, Modi overtures towards the BJD were read as a signal of an incipient alliance between the two parties.

Ahead of the 2019 election, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav also praised Modi in the Lok Sabha and said he wanted to see him return as Prime Minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Mumbai: INS Viraat on its way to Alang in Gujarat, where it will be dismantled and sold as scrap, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The naval ship has served the Indian Navy for 30 years before being decommissioned three years ago. (PTI Photo)(PTI19-09-2020_000173B) (PTI)
Mumbai: INS Viraat on its way to Alang in Gujarat, where it will be dismantled and sold as scrap, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The naval ship has served the Indian Navy for 30 years before being decommissioned three years ago. (PTI Photo)(PTI19-09-2020_000173B) (PTI)
india news

Supreme Court stays dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:25 PM IST
More details awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
india news

Rajya Sabha: Rahul Gandhi could initiate debate on budget today

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:25 PM IST
While senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is scheduled to be the first speaker of the Congress on the budget debate, Congress floor leader Adhir Chowdhury told HT on Tuesday evening that the plan might change
READ FULL STORY
Close
The KDEM aims to attract investments for the IT/ITeS sector in the state and to create 10 lakh jobs by 2025.(ANI )
The KDEM aims to attract investments for the IT/ITeS sector in the state and to create 10 lakh jobs by 2025.(ANI )
india news

Karnataka digital economy mission office inaugurated

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:24 PM IST
In order to strengthen the digital economy, the government will focus on improving connectivity even to remote parts, providing 24/7 electricity, and reducing the rural-urban divide by establishing needed infrastructure, he explained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dominica: People unloading the "Made in India" Covid-19 vaccines (Twitter: @DrSJaishankar)
Dominica: People unloading the "Made in India" Covid-19 vaccines (Twitter: @DrSJaishankar)
india news

Dominica, Barbados receive 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:20 PM IST
On Sunday, India dispatched two consignments of Covishield Covid-19 vaccines to the countries of Barbados and Dominica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has tightened vigil along the 3,000-km long China border. pti(MINT_PRINT)
India has tightened vigil along the 3,000-km long China border. pti(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Congress MP moves adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss China border

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File photo)
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File photo)
india news

16 Indian sailors, stranded in Chinese waters, to return on Feb 14: Minister

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Last week, Chinese authorities had agreed to India’s request to permit a crew change on the merchant vessel MV Anastasia, which was in anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Fresh row on Assam-Mizoram border leaves at least 6 injured, 18 houses burnt

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:53 AM IST
According to Assam officials, the incident took place at Kachurtal in Hailakandi district of the state over a dispute related to construction of a road on its side of the border
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardeep Singh Puri explains that his ministry will not regulate flight ticket prices when domestic services come back to their pre-covid figures. (PTI)
Hardeep Singh Puri explains that his ministry will not regulate flight ticket prices when domestic services come back to their pre-covid figures. (PTI)
india news

Domestic flights' fare band can't be permanent feature, says Hardeep Singh Puri

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The ministry has no intention to regulate air ticket price once the situation becomes fully normal, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iqbal Singh was arrested from Hoshiyarpur, Punjab. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Iqbal Singh was arrested from Hoshiyarpur, Punjab. (Photo: Delhi Police)
india news

Red Fort violence: Another key suspect, Iqbal Singh, arrested in Punjab

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Iqbal Singh, who was among the eight key suspects in the case against whom the city police had announced Rs6 lakh reward, was arrested from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Twitter withholds some accounts within India, vows to advocate free expression

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The government has asked the social media company to take down accounts that were allegedly sharing misinformation and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers’ agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
A YSRCP leader said the victory in the first phase of panchayat polls was due to the welfare schemes run by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy(PTI)
A YSRCP leader said the victory in the first phase of panchayat polls was due to the welfare schemes run by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy(PTI)
india news

YSRC-backed candidates bag most Andhra gram panchayats in 1st phase, TDP upset

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • State election commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said 81.78% of the electorate exercised their franchise till the closing hours of polling at 3.30 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi’s politics: From confrontation to conciliation

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Modi, who led the BJP to massive wins in the 2014 and 2019 national elections, does not shy away from attacking his opponents in bitterly fought elections. But he has on several occasion showered praise on them as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center before proceeding to his allotted station for the second phase of voting for the Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. The second phase of voting for Gujarat state assembly election will be held on Dec. 14 and result will be declared on Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
An Indian polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center before proceeding to his allotted station for the second phase of voting for the Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. The second phase of voting for Gujarat state assembly election will be held on Dec. 14 and result will be declared on Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

Andhra gram panchayat elections: 44 sarpanch unanimously elected

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:02 AM IST
As per State Election Commission, a total of 44 candidates were unanimously elected for the sarpanch posts which were notified for election in the first phase in 12 mandals of the Anakapalle revenue division.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on February 9. (PTI)
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on February 9. (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know so far about the rescue operations

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:40 AM IST
At least 174 people are still missing; 35 of them are inside the 1.7km tunnel at the Tapovan power project where two days of excavation has failed to make much headway
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad High Court called the dismissal order a 'vindictive in nature'(ANI Photo)
Allahabad High Court called the dismissal order a 'vindictive in nature'(ANI Photo)
india news

Home guard dismissed for showing affection to LGBT partner reinstated by court

By JItendra Sarin | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • The court said the dismissal was in violation of the Navtej Singh Johar ruling of the Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP