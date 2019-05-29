PM Modi’s swearing in: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Cabinet will be sworn in at 7 pm on Thursday in a glittering ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office to the prime minister and his Council of Ministers. A number of foreign delegates from neighbouring countries will also be attending the event.

With a total of 8,000 guests in attendance, the swearing in ceremony on May 30 is slated to be the biggest ever event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The programme will be held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. In 2014, the event had been attended by about 5,000 guests.

Leaders of SAARC nations like Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Bhutan’s prime minister Lotay Tshering have confirmed their participation at the event. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will also be present to wish his Indian counterpart.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has also confirmed his participation, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya.

The chief ministers of all states have been extended invitations to the programme. However, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not attend. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too has turned down the invitation after having accepted initially.

Sports icons Rahul Dravid, Saina Nehwal, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, former athlete PT Usha, badminton coach Pulella Gopichand and gymnast Dipa Karmakar have been invited to the event and are likely to be part of the gathering.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani are also among those invited.

Bollywood personalities Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajnikanth and Kangana Ranaut are also expected to participate in the mega event.

First Published: May 29, 2019 23:13 IST