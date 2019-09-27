PM Modi’s UN Speech: India has given Buddha and not war to the world

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:11 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said his government’s efforts were aligned with the universal developmental goals and were inspiring the world. He also exhorted the world to unite against terrorism as it was against the values of United Nations.

“I consider it necessary for the entire world to unite against terrorism as it hurts the very foundation of an institution like the United Nations,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Harmony and peace were India’s message to the world, said the Prime Minister and added, “We are citizens of a country that has given message of peace, Buddha to the world and not wars.”

“India was several thousand-years-old civilisation and has traditionally believed in welfare for all, that is the crux of our slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas,” the PM added.

Building on the theme, he said the issues being addressed by India were reflected in the prevalent Global issues and challenges. “While India’s contribution to Global warming has been minimal, yet it is taking important steps to mitigate it,” he said.

He listed some of the initiatives by his government to further stress on India’s alignment with the global developmental values.

“I am happy to say that India is running a campaign to rid the country of single-use plastic and in the next five years, we will add 15 crore Indian households to water supply and build 1.25 lakh kilometer of roads to connect people ,” Modi said.

I invite countries to join India’s Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure initiative, which aims to create infrastructure that can withstand natural calamities, he said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 20:03 IST