PM Modi says priority is to save every life as India prepares for extended lockdown

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the coronavirus embattled country’s priority was to save every life, in what could be seen as a virtual endorsement of the view seeking an extension of the 21-day national lockdown even at the cost of economic losses.

“He (PM Modi) said that the priority of the government is saving each and every life,” said a release from the prime minister’s office.

The PMO release added that the prime minister also spoke about the economic challenges faced by the country as a result of Covid-19, and assured all that the government was committed to overcoming them.

“Prime Minister noted that in these changing circumstances, the country should simultaneously try to bring about a change in its work culture and working style,” the release added.

The prime minister made the statements during a Wednesday video conference with Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties with a combined strength of five or more MPs, which also seemed to have helped evolve a consensus around a possible extension of the lockdown.

“The prime minister recognised situation in the country is akin to a ‘social emergency’. The country has been forced to take tough decisions and must continue to remain vigilant. He said that several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for an extension of the phase of Lockdown,” the release from PMO said referring to the content of the discussions.

BJD’s Pinaki Misra had earlier confirmed that Prime Minister Modi had remarked during the meeting that removing the lockdown provisions didn’t appear to be possible at this stage. Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad also told news agency PTI that over 80% of political parties represented in the meeting had spoken in favour of extending the lockdown.

The Central government has, however, not taken any official stance on the matter and a final round of deliberations with chief ministers of all states and Union territories is likely to be held on April 11, three days before the end of the 21-day lockdown period that began on March 25.

PM Modi called the present situation as one causing a grave impact on mankind’s history and added that we must evolve to “counter impact”, said the release.

Modi also praised the efforts of the states as they worked together with the Centre in the fight against the pandemic while underlining the “resource constraints”.

Prime Minister Modi, however, added that “India has been among the few nations to control the pace of spread of the virus till now.”

He also warned that the situation keeps changing continuously and one needs to maintain vigil at all times, said the release.