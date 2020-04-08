e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi said pre-corona and post-corona life won’t be same, says BJD MP

PM Modi said pre-corona and post-corona life won’t be same, says BJD MP

PM Modi held a video conference with MPs from several political parties this morning.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs through video conferencing and discusses about the situation of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs through video conferencing and discusses about the situation of COVID-19.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi told the Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties on Wednesday that people’s lives after the coronavirus outbreak was set to change and it won’t be any similar to the life enjoyed before the pandemic took a firm grip on the world including India, said a senior leader from the Biju Janta Dal.

In the meeting, PM Modi is also said to have given the first clear hint of an extension of the 21-day national lockdown currently in place beyond April 14.

“PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life won’t be the same,” PTI quoted BJD MP Pinaki Misra as saying after the meeting.

Pinaki Misra was one of the several leaders the prime minister interacted with across political parties in a video conference earlier this morning.

Prime Minister’s statement comes amidst fears of a global recession taking hold due to the impact of coronavirus on world economies.

Experts have expressed reservation if it was possible for India to achieve even a 5% growth in 2019-2020.

A report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said that close to 40 crore workers associated with the informal economy or the unorganised sector in India are at the risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the pandemic.

It also says that around 2.7 billion workers are globally suffering due to lockdowns.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva recently said that massive funding of up to $2.5 trillion may be required to help developing nations emerge from the economic setbacks dealt by the disease.

“It is clear that we have entered a recession,” she said and feared that it would be worse than the one seen in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

According to IMF, over 80 countries mostly belonging to the low-income category have already sought emergency aid from the organisation.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

In India, governments have announced cut in salaries of public representatives and government staff as money from the public exchequer was being pooled in to shore up resources to meet with various challenges posed by the outbreak.

A recent CMIE data which tracks unemployment on a weekly basis says joblessness has risen from 8.4% in the week ended March 22 to 23%.

Also Read: ‘Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14’: PM Modi hints at all-party meeting

tags
top news
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Live: Congress leader says 80% of the parties asked PM to extend lockdown
Live: Congress leader says 80% of the parties asked PM to extend lockdown
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news