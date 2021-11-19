Home / India News / PM Modi says three central agri laws repealed, urges farmers to withdraw stir
PM Modi says three central agri laws repealed, urges farmers to withdraw stir

He said the constitutional process to repeal the laws will begin soon.
PM Modi addresses the nation on Friday.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said three farm laws introduced by the Centre will be repealed and urged protesting farmers to end their year-old agitation.

Stating that whatever he did so far as PM was in the interest of the country, Modi said a new phase from today. “We will make a new committee with state and central representatives experts which will work on a new framework.”

He said the three farm laws were introduced to empower and strengthen small farmers. It was a demand by farmers, economists and agri experts. 

However, this pure intention in farmers’ interests and was not accepted by a group of farmers. “It was a small group but one important to us. We tried to explain in all modesty, carried out talks,” he said.

“Today, while asking for forgiveness, our attempts were wanting, I want to tell you that we are repealing all three farm laws,” he said.

 

 

 

