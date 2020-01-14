PM Modi seeks road map from babus on implementation of his suggestions

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Sectoral Groups of Secretaries (SGoS) formed to chart a road map for the government across various sectors to incorporate suggestions made by the Union council of ministers and also by him during presentation of their reports.

After returning to power in May last year, the PM formed 10 SGoS in October to provide suggestions and actionable points for reforms and development of different sectors. Groups were formed on key issues such as energy, infrastructure, finance, economy, rural and agriculture. So far, all SGoS barring the ones on finance and economy have presented their reports to the Union council of ministers. The SGoS on economy is expected to give its presentation on January 17 while the finance panel may give its report only after the union budget as the entire finance ministry machinery is busy with budget preparations.

The submission of reports, and the incorporation of changes, takes the process a step closer to completion.

According to officials present in meetings when the reports were submitted, Modi encouraged ministers to give suggestions. He too, actively participated in the discussions after bureaucrats made power point presentations.

“In one meeting, a slide was shown on India’s potential in ship-breaking. The PM pointed out that the officials must think about legal and statutory amendments for the sector to flourish,” said an official present in the meeting.

“The PM said ships from the European Union and the US aren’t sent to India as the occupational safety and health standards of the sector here doesn’t meet the bar set by the Western countries,” the official added on condition of anonymity. The government has introduced a key labour reform bill, The Occupational Safety and Health Code that seeks to regulate health and safety conditions of workers in all mines and docks and establishments with 10 or more workers.

A senior bureaucrat who spoke on condition of anonymity added that the secretaries who headed the panels will meet soon to discuss the key suggestions that came up during the meeting of the council of ministers. “The suggestions will be added as they are key political inputs in administrative exercise. The amended reports will then be given to cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba,” said another bureaucrat who too asked not to be named.

On December 28, two reports were given to the council of ministers. Civil aviation secretary Pradeep Kharola submitted the report on infrastructure while the then rural development secretary presented the report on rural India and agriculture.

“After the presentation on infrastructure, many ministers started talking about the need for airports or railway stations in their constituencies. The PM intervened and quipped that they should talk about generic issues of the sector and give specific suggestions and not harp on their constituencies,” said the second bureaucrat.

During the presentation on agriculture, some ministers and officials raised concerns about the decreasing contribution of the agriculture sector in the GDP and the lack of interest of the next generation in farmer families in agriculture. Suggestions were given about how to use technology in the sector and also on better market linkages, according to a minister.

Participants also spoke about the need to re-look at the structure of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and to involve district administrative network in reaching out to marginal farmers who form a vast part of the farm community.

“The reports had two components: work done in the first 100 days of the government and sectoral and ministry-wise vision for five years. We will now make a more comprehensive report based on the suggestion and modify the existing reports,” said a senior officer who is a member of one such SGoS and who asked not to be named.