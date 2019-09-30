e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Tamil a talking point in US after my UN speech, says PM Modi in Chennai for IIT Madras convocation

On Sunday, the PM tweeted seeking ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai. (ANI photo)
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai. (ANI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai this morning to address the 56th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Shortly after landing, the PM said this was his first visit to the state after this summer’s win in the general elections and added he was “delighted to be back”.

“Always delighted to be back in Chennai. After 2019 elections, it is my first visit to the state. I am really thankful to all of you for such a warm welcome,” said the PM.

 Watch | ‘Always delighted to be back in Chennai’: PM Modi receives warm welcome

Amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, the PM drew the attention of the crowd gathered there to welcome him that he spoke in Tamil in America. “During my USA trip when I said something in Tamil, when I told the world that Tamil is the world’s ancient language, the language became a talking point in America,” said Modi.

During his address to the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi quoted Sangam-era Tamil philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar to underline that a fragmented world is in nobody’s interest.

The PM will also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon and do a walkthrough of the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre inaugurated the Hackthon and said this year’s event focused on ‘Good Health and Well Being’, Quality Education’ and Affordable and Clean Energy.

He said, technology is close to the Prime Minister’s heart and he would attend the prize distribution function on Monday.

A team of six student innovators from India and Singapore is working on a system to measure attentiveness of children in a classroom using facial recognition, video and image processing.

On Sunday, the PM tweeted seeking ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony.

Describing the hackathon a great mix of youth power and innovation, he said it brings together the finest young minds finding long lasting solutions to the problems India faces

“Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of IIT Madras. I look forward to being with some of India’s brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App,” the PM had tweeted.

The purpose of the joint Hackathon is to promote engagement and collaboration of student community in India and the rest of the world so as to develop innovative and out of the box solutions to some of the major challenges that is facing the society at large.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:13 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News