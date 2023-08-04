‘Overwhelmed’ PM Modi shares letters of women who received ‘pucca’ houses: ‘Our govt will…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share pictures of letters he received from women in Delhi's Kalkaji who expressed their gratitude for the “pucca” houses they received through a government housing scheme. The letters were handed over to external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his visit to the locality.

These flats have been constructed at a cost of about ₹ 345 crore and are equipped with all civic amenities, including finishing with vitrified floor tiles, ceramic tiles, and Udaipur green marble counters in the kitchen, among others.

In the letters, the women conveyed their happiness at finally having a “safe and permanent place to call their own”. Many of them mentioned that their long-cherished dreams of owning a house had become a reality, and they now had a clean and comfortable environment to raise their families.

“Thank you for giving us the flat with neat and clean environment to raise our future generation. Thank you for the vaccination during Covid, thank you Modiji,” one of the letters read.

“Greetings, my name is Kusum Lata. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, Prime Minister Modi, for the support and kindness you have shown to me and my children. For several years, we resided in Bhoomiheen Camp, but we now have a place to call our own - a safe and comfortable house. Your generosity has touched our lives in ways beyond words, and we are eternally thankful for the shelter and opportunity you have provided us”, another said.

PM Modi, touched by the women's overwhelming response, thanked them for their letters and assured that the government would continue to work with the same commitment for the welfare of the poor. “When the Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar went there, the women handed over these letters to him, in which they expressed their happiness. She tells how through this scheme her years-old dream has come true and the life of the whole family has become easier. Many thanks to all of you for the letters! Our government will continue to work with the same commitment for the welfare of the poor,” Modi tweeted.

Kalkaji under slum rehabilitation plan

Under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project’, Modi has provided housing for all in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 jhuggi jhopri clusters, which were undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to offer a better and healthier living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with access to proper amenities and facilities.

Public amenities like community parks, electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts, and underground reservoirs for hygienic water supply have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people with ownership titles as well as a sense of security.

