Home / Cities / Delhi News / PM Modi hands over 3,024 EWS flats at Delhi's Kalkaji under slum rehab plan

PM Modi hands over 3,024 EWS flats at Delhi's Kalkaji under slum rehab plan

delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 05:33 PM IST

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in a phased manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a key to an eligible beneficiary after inaugurating 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a key to an eligible beneficiary after inaugurating 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi. (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp after inaugurating 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji in New Delhi under the "In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project".

“Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers. A new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces. Over 3,000 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the Kalkaji extension.” Modi said on the occasion.

“With the aim to take development to the grassroots, we ensured financial inclusion for all those who did not have access to bank accounts. Our government has included all those belonging to the unbanked and uninsured section of society,” Modi added.

According to the PMO, in line with the vision of Modi to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities.

The DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in a phased manner. Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial center site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats.

Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.

"Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc. Public amenities have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security," the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
narendra modi
narendra modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out