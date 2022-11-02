PM Modi hands over 3,024 EWS flats at Delhi's Kalkaji under slum rehab plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp after inaugurating 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji in New Delhi under the "In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project".

“Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers. A new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces. Over 3,000 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the Kalkaji extension.” Modi said on the occasion.

“With the aim to take development to the grassroots, we ensured financial inclusion for all those who did not have access to bank accounts. Our government has included all those belonging to the unbanked and uninsured section of society,” Modi added.

According to the PMO, in line with the vision of Modi to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities.

The DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in a phased manner. Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial center site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats.

Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.

"Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc. Public amenities have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security," the statement added.

