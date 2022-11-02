Home / Cities / Delhi News / For beneficiaries of Delhi’s new EWS flats, it’s a wish they didn’t dare dream

For beneficiaries of Delhi’s new EWS flats, it’s a wish they didn’t dare dream

delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 05:06 PM IST

One beneficiary thanked the PM for fulfilling their dream of owning a house after spending their lives in a slum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp after inaugurating 3,024 newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp after inaugurating 3,024 newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project'.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the keys to 3,024 newly constructed flats for those belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, beneficiaries - mostly those rehabilitated from nearby slums - expressed their happiness to find a permanent dwelling for themselves.

Modi inaugurated and handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries from Bhoomiheen Camp at a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

One beneficiary thanked the PM for fulfilling their dream of owning a house after spending their lives in a slum. “I feel great. I have been living in a slum for the last 37 years. Didn't even dream that I would get such a house. Thanks to PM Modi for fulfilling our dream,” the beneficiary told news agency ANI.

"I lived here for 40 years. It's a joyous day as we have been told that we will get the keys to flats today," said another beneficiary of the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' project, Gopal Mandal.

Another woman expressed her gratitude for being able to live with her children in a "big flat". “I will get to move out of this congestion. I was born here and now my children have also grown up, they will get to live in a big flat,” she said.

The EWS apartments come with a variety of amenities, including underground water reservoirs for hygienic water supply, community parks, electric substations, sewage treatment facilities, dual water pipelines, lifts, and sewage treatment plants. They have been equipped with vitrified floor tiles, ceramic tiles, an Udaipur green marble counter in the kitchen, and other materials.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
delhi news pm modi
delhi news pm modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out