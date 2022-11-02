For beneficiaries of Delhi’s new EWS flats, it’s a wish they didn’t dare dream

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the keys to 3,024 newly constructed flats for those belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, beneficiaries - mostly those rehabilitated from nearby slums - expressed their happiness to find a permanent dwelling for themselves.

Modi inaugurated and handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries from Bhoomiheen Camp at a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

One beneficiary thanked the PM for fulfilling their dream of owning a house after spending their lives in a slum. “I feel great. I have been living in a slum for the last 37 years. Didn't even dream that I would get such a house. Thanks to PM Modi for fulfilling our dream,” the beneficiary told news agency ANI.

"I lived here for 40 years. It's a joyous day as we have been told that we will get the keys to flats today," said another beneficiary of the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' project, Gopal Mandal.

Another woman expressed her gratitude for being able to live with her children in a "big flat". “I will get to move out of this congestion. I was born here and now my children have also grown up, they will get to live in a big flat,” she said.

The EWS apartments come with a variety of amenities, including underground water reservoirs for hygienic water supply, community parks, electric substations, sewage treatment facilities, dual water pipelines, lifts, and sewage treatment plants. They have been equipped with vitrified floor tiles, ceramic tiles, an Udaipur green marble counter in the kitchen, and other materials.

(With inputs from agencies)

