PM Modi shares Pariksha Pe Charcha insights on NaMo App

The app adds a section of Pariksha Pe Charcha for both students and parents and can be read in two languages, Hindi and English.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:37 PM IST
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared insights into the interactions with the students and parents during the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on the "innovatively curated section on the NaMo App".

"I enjoy interacting with our dynamic #ExamWarriors. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a vibrant forum for many issues relating to exams and life. Insights from all of these interactions can be found in this innovatively curated section on the NaMo App," PM Modi tweeted.

The app adds a section of Pariksha Pe Charcha for both students and parents and can be read in two languages, Hindi and English.

There are 15 topics for the students and 7 topics for the parents to watch on the app.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with specially-abled school students during the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital on April 1.

The Prime Minister also went to meet the specially-abled children and interacted with them and offered his blessings to them.

Addressing board exam students, their parents and teachers during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session, PM Modi urged parents and students to allow students to follow their dreams.

The Prime Minister had also advised the students to find out what makes them happy and indulge in activities they enjoy to keep themselves motivated.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme. 

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
