PM Modi shares stage with Aishwarya, Sachin Tendulkar at Sai Baba's centenary event in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, and former Miss World and an ex-student of the Sathya Sai Bal Vikas program, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also joined him on the stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Union Ministers K Rammohan Naidu and G Kishan Reddy, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others during the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual guru Sri Satya Sai Baba.(@narendramodi)

Apart from them, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Sri Satya Sai central trust managing trustee R J Rathnakar were also present at the event in Puttaparthi.

PM Modi's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late spiritual guru Sri Satya Sai Baba, saying his teachings and service continue to guide lakhs of followers across the world, PTI reported.

“Sri Satya Sai Baba's centenary celebration is not just a festival, but a divine boon. Though Sai baba is not among us physically, his love and spirit of service are the guiding forces for crores of people,” Modi said adding that the central value of Indian civilisation was Seva and service.

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Satya Sai Baba, Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.

What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said

Bachchan delivered a speech at the event, noting that though a century may have passed, the guru's teachings, guidance and compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide.

Recalling Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings, she said the Guru had often spoken about 5- Ds, five essential qualities- Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination and Discrimination, needed for a meaningful and purposeful and spiritually anchored life, reported news agency PTI.

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent,” the actress said.

Bachchan touched PM Modi's feet at the end of her address, as she admired the Prime Minister, saying that true leadership is service and service to man is service to God. “Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to the centenary celebrations and reminds us of Swami’s message that true leadership is Service and service to man is service to God,” she said referring to PM Modi.