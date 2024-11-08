PM Narendra Modi slams NC-Cong's Article 370 resolution: 'Conspiracy against Kashmir'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress-National Conference alliance after the Jammu and Kashmir assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370, saying the action was part of a conspiracy against the union territory. Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.(PTI)

"As soon as Congress and INDI alliance got the chance to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, they started with their conspiracies against Kashmir... Two days ago, they passed a resolution in the J&K legislative assembly to restore Article 370," PM Modi said in Maharashtra's Dhule.

The resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 was passed on Wednesday by a voice vote. The BJP opposed the resolution.

PM Modi said BJP MLAs were thrown out of the assembly for opposing the resolution.

“Banners were shown in the Jammu and Kashmir parliament in support of article 370. The Congress alliance passed a resolution to implement Article 370 there again... Will the country accept this? When the BJP MLAs protested against this with all their might, they were picked up and thrown out of the assembly. The entire country will have to understand the truth of Congress and its alliance,” PM Modi added.

He said the country won't accept the resolution.

"Till Modi is there, Congress won't be able to do anything in Kashmir. Only Bhim Rao Ambedkar's Constitution will run there. No power can bring back 370," Modi added.

The restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood were the main promises made by the National Conference in its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election.

In Nashik, PM Modi said the Congress and its allies want Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to be thrown out of Jammu and Kashmir.

"You must have seen it on TV. 2-3 days ago, Congress and its allies created a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to re-implement Article 370. These people again want the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar to be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. These people again want the reservation that the Dalits and Valmiki community to be snatched away. Against the Constitution, against Dalits, backward classes, tribals, Congress is as much a part of this conspiracy as their other allies in the MVA," he said.

"By abrogating Article 370, I implemented the constitution of Dr. Ambedkar in Kashmir. This was my biggest tribute to the Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI