In Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi mocks MVA: 'This Aghadi's gaadi lacks wheels, brakes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mocked the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, calling it a “vehicle with no wheels or brakes". Modi said there is constant infighting within the alliance, with everyone fighting for the driver's seat Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Friday. (PTI)(PTI)

"Maha Aghadi ki gaadi mein waise bhi na pahiye hain, na break hai. Aur driver ki seat par baithne ke liye bhi jhagda ho raha hai. Chaaron taraf se bhaati bhaati ke horn sunayi de rahe hain (The vehicle of Maha Aghadi (MVA) has neither wheels nor brakes and there is constant fighting to sit in the driver's seat. From all directions, there are different voices and horns blaring),” said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Dhule district of Maharashtra.

As part of the BJP’s campaign for the November 20 state assembly elections, PM Modi addressed his first rally in Maharashtra.

He said that only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance can ensure the speedy development of Maharashtra and emphasised the alliance's commitment to progress in the state.

“We consider people as another form of God, but some people are in politics to loot the people. I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also alleged that the decisions made by Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi targeted OBC and tribal communities, particularly through their anti-reservation policies.

“A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress as that party can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing,” Modi said.

He claimed that these actions were detrimental to the progress of these communities.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Mahayuti government will recruit 25,000 women into the police force to enhance women’s security and create job opportunities.

Criticising the Congress-led MVA, Modi said that they would cancel the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women in Maharashtra.