PM Modi speaks for 103 minutes from Red Fort, his longest Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 103-minute long speech on Friday, his longest Independence Day address. This was the Prime Minister's 12th consecutive address from the Red Fort, marking the 79th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.(PTI)

Speaking for 103 minutes, PM Modi broke his previous record of 98 minutes from his 2024 speech. His shortest speech was in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes.

A look at how long the PM spoke for on Independence Day over the years:

2014: 65 minutes

2015: 88 minutes

2016: 96 minutes

2017: 56 minutes

2018: 83 minutes

2019: 92 minutes

2020: 90 minutes

2021: 88 minutes

2022: 74 minutes

2023: 90 minutes

2024: 98 minutes

In 2015, PM Modi broke former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and IK Gujral's Independence Day speeches from 1947, and 1997, respectively.

While Nehru addressed the nation for 72 minutes after India received independence, Gujral spoke for 71 minutes in 1997.

Op Sindoor, self-reliance among key topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon several subjects during his 103-minute long speech on Friday, with some key topics being Operation Sindoor, 'aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance, the issue of infiltrators, announcement of a key employment scheme, a new weapons system, and upcoming GST reforms.

He heaped praise on the armed forces for giving a befitting response to the Pahalgam terror attack, through Operation Sindoor, and also reiterated that India doesn't look at terrorists and those harbouring it as separate.

He also announced new GST reforms as a "Diwali" gift to people, saying it would significantly reduce the tax burden and boost economy. "Next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers," he said.

Without naming the United States or President Donald Trump tariff announcement for Indian imports, PM Modi vowed to protect farmers' interests. "Modi will stand like a wall against any policy that threatens their interests. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers," he said.

He also announced Mission Sudarshana Chakra, a new weapons system that will not only neutralise the attacks from enemies, but also hit back.