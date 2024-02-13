Narendra Modi speaks in Arabic to shine spotlight on centuries-old India-UAE ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke a few sentences in Arabic to highlight the bilateral relations between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Addressing the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi during the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event, the prime minister said that several words spoken in India have links to the language. Follow LIVE updates of PM Modi's UAE visit here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Ahlan Modi' programme, in Abu Dhabi on February 13.(PTI)

“India and the UAE are scripting a better destiny,” Modi spoke in Arabic. “The friendship between India and the UAE is our shared wealth, and in reality, we are making a fantastic start to a bright future.”

Recalling some of the words he had used in the Arabic sentence, Modi highlighted that these are also commonly used in India.

“And how did these words reach India? They reached here from the Gulf,” the prime minister pointed out. “The connection between our two countries is of centuries, spanning hundreds of thousands of years.”

In his address at the 'Ahlan Modi' event, the prime minister hailed India and UAE as "partners in progress".

"Our partnership is getting stronger in all areas and reaching newer heights. It's India's wish that our partnership keeps getting strong every passing day," he said. "India and UAE are partners in progress. Our relationship is of talent, innovation and culture."

The prime minister also recalled his first visit to the UAE in 2015, saying that he was new to the central government at that time and it was the first UAE visit by any Indian prime minister in three decades.

"In ten years since then, it is my seventh visit to the UAE," Modi said. "I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you," he said.

PM Modi in UAE



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-day visit on Tuesday.

In a warm gesture, Modi was received at the airport by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders hugged each other. He was later given a guard of honour.

The two leaders also held wide-ranging talks during which they reviewed the strategic partnership, discussed new areas of cooperation and witnessed the signing of several agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Al Nahyan for his support and his graciousness in granting the land for the construction of the first Hindu stone temple in the country. Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.