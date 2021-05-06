PM Modi speaks to 4 chief ministers to take stock of Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of four states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand to take stock of the situation pertaining to coronavirus disease.

He also called up the lieutenant governors of Puducherry & Jammu & Kashmir to evaluate the coronavirus crisis in their Union territories.

Modi reviewed the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production of vaccines in the next few months, the PMO had said.

According to the latest data from the Union ministry of health and familty welfare ministry, Andhra Pradesh is among the 10 states and Union territories accounting for over 70% of daily coronavirus cases reported in the country. The rest of the states in the list are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported more than 20,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Odisha, on the other hand, saw its daily tally of coronavirus cases crossing the five-lakh mark on Thursday with 10,521 fresh cases -- the highest so far in a single day -- pushing the tally to 500,162, while 17 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,121.

Jharkhand reported 141 new fatalities taking the death toll to 3,346, while 5,770 new positive cases pushed the state's tally to 2,63,115.

Telangana reported 6,026 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.75 lakh while the death toll stood at 2,579 with 52 more casualties.

The Union territory of Puducherry logged 1,510 fresh cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 66,627.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded the highest-ever single-day spike of 4,926 coronavirus disease cases and 52 related deaths. The administration has imposed a curfew in four districts of Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Budgam from April 29 till May 10.

The overall cases in the Union territory crossed 2 lakh to reach 2,01,511 while the total fatalities from the disease stand at 2,562.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a “comprehensive” review meeting of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis where he was briefed about districts with high burden of cases.

India logged a record high of 412,262 new coronavirus infection cases -- the highest single-day surge in the world -- and 3,980 related deaths in the previous 24 hours, data updated by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday showed. The country’s cumulative infection tally stands at 21,077,410, including 17,280,844 recoveries, 3,566,398 active cases and 230,168 deaths.

