PM Modi speaks to security heads of 7 nations as Delhi calls meet on Afghanistan

National security adviser Ajit Doval chaired the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.
PM Narendra Modi with security officials of seven nations. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 02:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Senior security officials of seven nations, including Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday following a meeting on Afghanistan chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in the national capital.

Speaking about Afghanistan, Doval said the recent developments, following the takeover of the war-torn nation by the Taliban, had important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbours and the entire region.

Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, said multilateral meetings of secretaries of the security council on the Afghan issue were an important format that would help discuss a range of issues linked to the developing situation in Afghanistan at the highest level.

"It also helps elaborate practical measures to counter challenges and threat emanation from Afghan territory," he said.

Patrushev said the increased activity of international and regional stakeholders in the Afghan dimension and the creation of new formats.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said it was optimistic about the meeting hosted by India. The outfit’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, referred to the meeting on Afghanistan during a press conference and said the Islamic Emirate was optimistic about it, local media platform Tolo News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

