PM Modi stresses on unity while lauding India’s capability in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited healthcare workers for making India’s Covid vaccination programme a success and crossing the milestone of administering one billion vaccine doses earlier this week.

Addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM said the success of the vaccination drive demonstrated India’s capability and the power of joint effort.

“Our healthcare workers through their hard work and determination have set a new example. I knew that they would leave no stone unturned in vaccinating people…After administering 100 crore vaccine doses, the country is moving ahead with a new energy and vigour,” Modi said.

He made special mention of the Uttarakhand government and its healthcare workers for inoculating 100% of the adult population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine despite the challenges due to difficult terrain in the hilly state.

PM also cited Manipur’s example where vaccines were delivered via drone to an island and said that Telangana had held trials for vaccine delivery using drones.

Talking about the government’s new drone policy, the PM said, “Earlier, there were so many rules, laws and restrictions in this sector that it was not possible to unlock the real potential of a drone. The technology that should have been seen as an opportunity was seen as a crisis.”

With the introduction of the new drone policy, the PM said, the foreign and domestic investors have invested in many drone start-ups. “We have to become a leading country in drone technology…Many companies are also setting up manufacturing units. The army, navy and the air force have also placed orders worth more than ₹500 crores with Indian drone companies.”

As the country gears up to celebrate 75 years of independence next year, the PM paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Sardar Patel used to say that we can take the nation to new heights if we are united. With national unity, the nation gets stature and development,” said the PM.

On Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31, also celebrated as the National Unity Day, the PM said the Union ministry of culture will launch three competitions for writing patriotic songs, rangoli design and lullabies.

“It is essential that these creations reflect the thought of new India, inspired by the current success of the country, it should be such that it fuels the country’s resolve for the future… In lullabies, there should be a reference to modern India, the vision of 21st century India and its dreams,” he said.

He also remembered iconic tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary is on November 15.

On the occasion of the United Nations Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said India’s women played a big role in enhancing UN’s power and influence.

“In 1947-48, when the universal declaration of UN human rights was being prepared, it was initially written that ‘All men are created equal’. But a delegate from India, Hansa Mehta objected to this and it then got changed in the declaration to ‘All human beings are created equal’ . This was in line with India’s old-age tradition of gender equality,” the PM said.

Citing the Bureau of Police Research and Development, the PM said that women representation in police forces has more than doubled between 2014 and 2020 from 1.05 lakh to 2.15 lakh. He said women were now getting trained as specialised jungle warfare commandos.

“They will be a part of our Cobra Battalion. Friends, today when we go to airports, metro stations or see government offices, brave CISF women personnel are seen guarding every sensitive place,” he said.

The PM, once again, urged people to promote locally manufactured items during the festive season. “If you buy local, then your festival will also be illuminated and the house of a poor brother or sister, an artisan, or a weaver will also lit up. I am sure that the campaign which we all have started together will be stronger this time during the festivals,” said Modi.