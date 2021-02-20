PM Modi to address crucial meeting of BJP office-bearers on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of new office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. The BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement that Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it.
These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, but no physical meeting could be held so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ahead of the meeting, party chief JP Nadda held some key organisational meetings where party leaders deliberated upon the agenda of Sunday's meeting and organisational work undertaken by state units, news agency PTI reported. Poll campaign in election-bound states was also reviewed, according to PTI.
Sunday's meeting amid the ongoing protest by farmers against three farm laws of the Centre, and months ahead of Assembly elections in four states - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal - and one uion territory, namely Puducherry.
Earlier this month, Nadda had appointed election in-charges for the poll-bound states and union territory of Puducherry.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was appointed the election-in-charge for Assam while Union minister of state (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh has been given the additional charge.
The BJP leadership also appointed MoS for home affairs G Kishan Reddy as the in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Dr VK Singh as the deputy in-charge.
Prahlad Joshi, Union minister for parliamentary affairs will oversee elections in Kerala and deputy CM of Karnataka, Ashwath Narayan will be the deputy in charge. For Puducherry, the party has named Union minister of state for Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and parliamentary affairs Arjun Singh Meghwal as in-charge and national spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the deputy.
