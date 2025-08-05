PM Modi to address key NDA meet today amid Parliament logjam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party on Tuesday. The meeting will bring together MPs of the ruling alliance and marks a rare full-session gathering, being held after a considerable gap. NDA meet Tuesday: PM Narendra Modi to address alliance MPs on key issues(File Photo/PTI)

The NDA meeting comes amid a deadlock in the monsoon session of Parliament, which has been largely disrupted—except for a two-day debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Opposition has stalled proceedings in protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

PM Modi is expected to address several pressing issues in his speech today, including the Opposition's accusations that the poll body is favouring the BJP-led government. He is also likely to speak on the April 22 terror attack and the subsequent military response.

According to news agency PTI's sources, the parliamentary party is also expected to felicitate the Prime Minister over the government's handling of the terror incident.

The meeting also comes ahead of the nomination process for the vice-presidential election, which begins on August 7. With the NDA holding a majority in the electoral college, its nominee is expected to comfortably win the poll, scheduled for September 9, if contested.

According to sources cited by PTI, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP national general secretaries and BJP national general secretaries are likely to coordinate with allies to finalise the vice-presidential candidate.

Modi to address NDA bloc

Since the 2024 general election, in which the BJP lost its solo majority but retained power with its allies, the saffron party has expanded its parliamentary meetings to include NDA partners. The last meeting took place on July 2, but no similar gatherings have been held in recent sessions.

Before the Lok Sabha polls, Modi routinely addressed weekly BJP parliamentary party meetings. The new format includes allies like the TDP, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas).

These meetings typically see the Prime Minister address a wide range of governance and political issues. He also provides MPs with talking points for public outreach, particularly in their constituencies.