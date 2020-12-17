e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers via video-conferencing on December 18

PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers via video-conferencing on December 18

Farmers will be made aware of the farmer-friendly provisions of the new agriculture laws in the programme, Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s office has said.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Madhya Pradesh farmers’ conference on Friday via video-conferencing. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Madhya Pradesh farmers' conference on Friday via video-conferencing. (File photo)(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a conference of Madhya Pradesh farmers on Friday at around 2pm as Rs 1,660 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 35 lakh farmers by the state government. The CMO has confirmed that Modi will be addressing the farmers. This comes at a time when farmers belonging to primarily Punjab and Haryana are up in arms against the three agriculture laws passed by Parliament in September. The protest has been going on for the last three weeks calling for the intervention of the Supreme Court.

 

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday thanked Madhya Pradesh farmers for supporting the farm laws.

 

At tomorrow’s event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also distribute relief amount for crop loss among farmers, his office has confirmed.

That there will be a discussion on the new farm laws has also been mentioned by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office. Farmers will be made aware of the farmer-friendly provisions of the new agriculture laws in the programme, the CMO has said.

The mega event is being organised in four levels — gram panchayat, block, district and state. The chief minister will address the state-level programme where about 20,000 farmers will also be present.

top news
China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
Kohli run out after horrible mix up with Rahane - WATCH
Covid-19: Here’s list of world leaders who contracted the virus
Health ministry says India’s Covid-19 recovery rate among highest globally
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
