PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers via video-conferencing on December 18

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a conference of Madhya Pradesh farmers on Friday at around 2pm as Rs 1,660 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 35 lakh farmers by the state government. The CMO has confirmed that Modi will be addressing the farmers. This comes at a time when farmers belonging to primarily Punjab and Haryana are up in arms against the three agriculture laws passed by Parliament in September. The protest has been going on for the last three weeks calling for the intervention of the Supreme Court.

18 दिसंबर को प्रदेश भर में होने वाले किसान सम्मेलनों को प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से संबोधित करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री श्री मोदी दोपहर 2 बजे किसानों को संबोधित करेंगे। — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) December 17, 2020

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday thanked Madhya Pradesh farmers for supporting the farm laws.

At tomorrow’s event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also distribute relief amount for crop loss among farmers, his office has confirmed.

That there will be a discussion on the new farm laws has also been mentioned by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office. Farmers will be made aware of the farmer-friendly provisions of the new agriculture laws in the programme, the CMO has said.

The mega event is being organised in four levels — gram panchayat, block, district and state. The chief minister will address the state-level programme where about 20,000 farmers will also be present.