Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 5pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5pm on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced in a tweet.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5pm today, 7th June," tweeted PMO India.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021





While it is not yet clear what Prime Minister Modi will address the nation on, his address will come on a day when several states unlocked further from individual Covid-19 restrictions which were imposed to break the chain of transmission of the virus. While Capital Delhi began a second phase of unlock from a lockdown which has been in place since April 19, Maharashtra -- with the highest Covid-19 caseload -- began a "five-tier" unlock from lockdown-like restrictions. The state's capital, India's financial hub Mumbai, has been categorised under level three.

When PM Modi last addressed the nation, on April 20, daily Covid-19 cases were nearing the 300,000-mark while more than 2,000 deaths were being recorded in a single-day. In the following days, the daily cases rose to more than 300,000 and subsequently 400,000 while single-day fatalities were close to or above 4,000.

In recent days, however, the daily cases and deaths have both seen a steady dip; fresh infections, though, continue to be the above the 100,000-mark. On Monday morning, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) data showed an addition of 100,636 cases and 2427 related deaths. This was the lowest single-day rise in more than two months, or 61 days.