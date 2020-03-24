e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to address nation today on coronavirus, second time in a week

PM Modi to address nation today on coronavirus, second time in a week

The prime minister tweeted out this morning saying that during his address this evening, he will talk on the “vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19”.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today on the growing menace of coronavirus in the country. The prime minister tweeted out saying that during his address this evening, he will talk on the “vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19”.

“I will share some important things with the countrymen regarding the global outbreak of coronavirus outbreak. Today, 24 March I will address the country at 8 pm,” PM Modi’s tweet read.

