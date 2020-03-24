Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets about elderly woman observing Janta curfew, urges people to stay home

it-s-viral

Highlights “Let’s respect this mother’s spirit and stay indoors,” PM Modi tweeted

He urged people to stay inside

The video received tons of reactions online

Stay home. Period. Probably in the first time in history that’s what we can do for the greater good of the humanity. Over and over again, various authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are urging people to stay indoors in self-quarantine and practice social distancing. Many states have gone under lockdown too. In case the message hasn’t seeped in, here’s another tweet from PM Modi making an appeal to people and asking them to stay home.

PM Modi tweeted this message with a video shared by a journalist which shows an elderly woman banging plates. At 5 pm on March 22, citizens across India clapped their hands, rang bells, banged plates and blew conch shells to show gratitude to those leading from the front in the war against coronavirus. The initiative was a part of the Janta curfew which was observed on the same day.

“Let’s respect this mother’s spirit and stay indoors,” reads the Prime Minister’s tweet when translated from Hindi. He also adds that she is conveying the same message to us.

Since being shared, people posted varied comments on PM Modi’s post. While some have praised the woman’s spirit, others have shared that staying at home can save lives.

“Yes, if she can do it, no one has an excuse to violate curfew. Stay home, stay safe,” wrote a Twitter user. “Respect for her,” wrote another. “Stay home… stay safe,” tweeted a third.

