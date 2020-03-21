PM Narendra Modi ‘saw this interesting video’. He wants you to see it too as #IndiaFightsCorona

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:51 IST

“Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his recent tweets. His post is complete with a video which highlights how quickly infection can spread from one person to another and how a small step can help save lives. PM Modi mentions in his tweet that he came across this interesting video on social media. Now, as the fight against coronavirus intensifies all over the world, this video is a must watch for everyone.

The video, less than a minute long, shows how infection can travel from one person to another. The video opens to show a man in an elevator who suddenly sneezes. He covers his mouth and wipes his nose with his hands and then proceeds to press a button in the elevator. The same elevator is used by a delivery person who touches the same button. He then proceeds to deliver food to a customer. One by one, the infection passes from one person to another.

In the end, the video shows one small step that could have saved all those people from the infection. Watch:

Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives.



Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/OfguKRMs1g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

This short video has a big message. PM Modi has also tweeted that if anyone has seen such other informative videos, they should tweet them using the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

Meanwhile, this video has collected over 67,000 likes and more than 24,000 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.

आपने इस वीडियो के माध्यम से बहुत ही शानदार संदेश दिया है प्रधानमंत्री जी और यह वीडियो लोगों के बीच जागरूकता लाएगा 🙏 — Ridhima Pandey (@Being_Ridhima) March 21, 2020

Best way to use Lift rn#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/UjRNNYAdX5 — Ashutosh Gupta (@qwertyPop1__) March 21, 2020

On Thursday, PM Modi addressed the country on the measures taken by the government to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. He appealed to all citizens to observe ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday, March 22 and stay home from 7 am to 9 pm. He also asked everyone to stand at their doors or balconies and clap for five minutes at 5 pm tomorrow to acknowledge the work done by emergency workers across the country.