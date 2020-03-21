e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / PM Narendra Modi ‘saw this interesting video’. He wants you to see it too as #IndiaFightsCorona

PM Narendra Modi ‘saw this interesting video’. He wants you to see it too as #IndiaFightsCorona

The video shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, less than a minute long, shows how infection can travel from one person to another.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:51 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the video to spread awareness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the video to spread awareness. (REUTERS)
         

“Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his recent tweets. His post is complete with a video which highlights how quickly infection can spread from one person to another and how a small step can help save lives. PM Modi mentions in his tweet that he came across this interesting video on social media. Now, as the fight against coronavirus intensifies all over the world, this video is a must watch for everyone.

The video, less than a minute long, shows how infection can travel from one person to another. The video opens to show a man in an elevator who suddenly sneezes. He covers his mouth and wipes his nose with his hands and then proceeds to press a button in the elevator. The same elevator is used by a delivery person who touches the same button. He then proceeds to deliver food to a customer. One by one, the infection passes from one person to another.

In the end, the video shows one small step that could have saved all those people from the infection. Watch:

This short video has a big message. PM Modi has also tweeted that if anyone has seen such other informative videos, they should tweet them using the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

Meanwhile, this video has collected over 67,000 likes and more than 24,000 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.

On Thursday, PM Modi addressed the country on the measures taken by the government to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. He appealed to all citizens to observe ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday, March 22 and stay home from 7 am to 9 pm. He also asked everyone to stand at their doors or balconies and clap for five minutes at 5 pm tomorrow to acknowledge the work done by emergency workers across the country.

tags
top news
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news