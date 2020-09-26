PM Modi to address UNGA today, expected to urge global action against terrorism

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:07 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the general debate in the 75th session of the General Assembly on Saturday. He is expected to highlight India’s priorities as a member of the Security Council during 2021-22 and urge for global action against terrorism, according to people familiar with the development.

The issues India will focus on during its stint as a non-permanent member of the Security Council include the “5-S approach” of samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation), shanti (peace) and samriddhi (prosperity). The prime minister is expected to focus on these in his speech, the people cited above said.

Strengthening of global action to counter terrorism is one of India’s priorities and this is expected to be reflected in the prime minister’s speech, they said.

“India will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees,” they added.

The virtual assembly will broadcast PM Modi’s pre-recorded video statement at the UNGA hall in New York. He is scheduled as the first speaker of the assembly in the forenoon of Saturday.

India, one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the peace missions, will seek to engage intensively in finalising mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission, according to news agency ANI. It will also stress on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the Covid-19 through effective multilateral action’.

(with agency inputs)