e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to address UNGA today, expected to urge global action against terrorism

PM Modi to address UNGA today, expected to urge global action against terrorism

Strengthening of global action to counter terrorism is one of India’s priorities and this is expected to be reflected in the prime minister’s speech, people familiar with the developments said.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The virtual assembly will broadcast PM Modi’s pre-recorded video statement at the UNGA hall in New York.
The virtual assembly will broadcast PM Modi’s pre-recorded video statement at the UNGA hall in New York.(ANI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the general debate in the 75th session of the General Assembly on Saturday. He is expected to highlight India’s priorities as a member of the Security Council during 2021-22 and urge for global action against terrorism, according to people familiar with the development.

The issues India will focus on during its stint as a non-permanent member of the Security Council include the “5-S approach” of samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation), shanti (peace) and samriddhi (prosperity). The prime minister is expected to focus on these in his speech, the people cited above said.

Strengthening of global action to counter terrorism is one of India’s priorities and this is expected to be reflected in the prime minister’s speech, they said.

“India will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees,” they added.

The virtual assembly will broadcast PM Modi’s pre-recorded video statement at the UNGA hall in New York. He is scheduled as the first speaker of the assembly in the forenoon of Saturday.

India, one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the peace missions, will seek to engage intensively in finalising mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission, according to news agency ANI. It will also stress on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the Covid-19 through effective multilateral action’.

(with agency inputs)

tags
top news
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Set up new medical board for impartial probe in Rajput’s death: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
Set up new medical board for impartial probe in Rajput’s death: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
‘SAD is trying to remain in alliance’: Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
‘SAD is trying to remain in alliance’: Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In