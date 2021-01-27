IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow

The PM will be speaking on a range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will be speaking on a range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.


"Will be addressing the @wef’s #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range subjects relating to India’s reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi will address the forum's via video conferencing.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset Initiative in the post Covid world, according to PMO.

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session.

The prime minister will also be interacting with CEOs during the event.

Top global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu have marked their presence on the WEF platform by talking on a range of issues concerning these nations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi world economic forum at davos
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:14 AM IST
New Delhi: Microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday took down at least 500 accounts for “spam and platform manipulation”, as the fall out of the farmers’ tractor rally that turned violent in Delhi on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
NEW DELHI Although the farmers’ protest march on Republic Day took a violent turn, leaving many police personnel injured and leading to the destruction of public property, government managers indicated on Wednesday that the Centre will keep its communication channels with farm unions open and its offer to put the three controversial agricultural laws in abeyance for 18 months will stay
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir

By Anil Sharma, Navrajdeep Singh, Avtar Singh and Mohit Khanna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Tarn Taran/Patiala/Sangrur/ludhiana Located roughly six kilometers from the holy city of Tarn Taran in northern Punjab, Piddi village has been in the limelight for decades as the home of Satnam Singh Pannu, a 65-year-old farm leader who founded the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), an organisation of farmers and labourers with sway in the Majha region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST
An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study on Covaxin shows a comparable neutralization activity of the vaccinated individuals against UK-variant strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Duare Sarkar programme at Nabanna, state secretariat, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000174B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Duare Sarkar programme at Nabanna, state secretariat, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000174B)(PTI)
india news

Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker gets a Covid-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A healthcare worker gets a Covid-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:21 PM IST
In the fresh set of guidelines, which will remain in force till February 28, the MHA has allowed entry of all in swimming pools, which were previously opened for sportsperson only, and allowed cinema halls to increase the ceiling on people indoors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The PM will be speaking on a range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks. (ANI File Photo)
In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks. (ANI File Photo)
india news

Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An illuminated view of Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.(ANI)
An illuminated view of Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.(ANI)
india news

Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The exhibition contains 125 stories on Netaji to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Jayant Patil during a gathering in Mumbai.(ANI)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Jayant Patil during a gathering in Mumbai.(ANI)
india news

NCP to launch Rashtravadi Parivar Samwad Yatra on Thursday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:55 PM IST
State NCP president and Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil said that the yatra will involve discussions and meetings with party workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year too, the state election commissioner had been involved in a controversy in the run-up to the Panchayat polls. In the polls, more than one third of the seats were won by the TMC without any contest..(HT)
Last year too, the state election commissioner had been involved in a controversy in the run-up to the Panchayat polls. In the polls, more than one third of the seats were won by the TMC without any contest..(HT)
india news

Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:46 PM IST
SEC Commissioner, Mehra said, "All voters should step out to vote to wear a mask. Sanitize your hands before going to the polling booth and wait for your turn while standing on the marked ballots. During the voting, priority should be given to senior citizens and physically disabled people."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before the restrictions were imposed, nearly 70 flights per week were operating between the two countries, according to DGCA with 10 flights operating per day. (FILE PHOTO).
Before the restrictions were imposed, nearly 70 flights per week were operating between the two countries, according to DGCA with 10 flights operating per day. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

India extends restrictions on flights from UK till February 14

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • On December 21, India joined a growing list of countries to seal off access to people who have been to the UK, suspending all flights to and from the country between December 23 and December 31 in order to stop the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met father Lalu Prasad at Ranchi hospital with brother Tej Pratap and mother Rabri Devi.(PTI Photo/Representative)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met father Lalu Prasad at Ranchi hospital with brother Tej Pratap and mother Rabri Devi.(PTI Photo/Representative)
india news

RJD eyes Bengal, Assam assembly polls, considers pacts with TMC, Congress-AIUDF

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • The RJD is looking to contest seven to eight seats in West Bengal and 12 seats in Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who holds the portfolios of information and broadcasting and environment and forests praised the Delhi Police for its handling of the situation on the ground at Red Fort on Republic Day. (RAJ K RAJ/HT PHOTO).
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who holds the portfolios of information and broadcasting and environment and forests praised the Delhi Police for its handling of the situation on the ground at Red Fort on Republic Day. (RAJ K RAJ/HT PHOTO).
india news

Congress stoking unrest due to poor show in polls, says Javadekar

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • A day after violence broke out in the Capital when a section of protesting farmers marched to the Red Fort, Javadekar said, the government has already held 10 rounds of talks with the farmers and offered to put in abeyance the farm laws for 18 months, but the Congress does not want a resolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP