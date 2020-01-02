e-paper
PM Modi to visit Karnataka, will release third installment of PM KISAN

PM Modi to visit Karnataka, will release third installment of PM KISAN

PM Modi will begin his Karnataka tour with a visit to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur.

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 07:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka. (ANI PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the third installment of PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) for the months December 2019 - March 2020 in Karnataka on Thursday. The scheme will benefit over 6 crore farmers.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day trip to the state, will officially declare the disbursement of the third installment of PM KISAN scheme while presenting the Krishi Karman Awards to farmers in Tumkur.

He will also distribute Kisan Credit Cards to farmers from Karnataka. Few fishermen from Tamil Nadu will also receive keys to advanced vessels for deep sea fishing from the Prime Minister.

Beneficiaries of PM Kisan from several other states and union territories will receive the awards from the Prime Minister.

Under the PM KISAN scheme, farmers’ bank accounts will be credited with a yearly amount of Rs 6,000 which the beneficiaries will receive in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. PM Modi had launched the scheme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in order to double farmer incomes by 2022. PM KISAN aims to transfer Rs 75,000 crores to about 12 crore farmers across the nation in three years.

Narendra Modi will begin his Karnataka tour with a visit to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for a museum in honour of famous Lingayat scholar and seer Shivkumara Swami, who passed away in January 2019, aged 111 years.

The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate 5 DRDO Young Scientists’ Labs in the city of Bengaluru while attending a programme at DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment. Young Scientists’ Labs are being developed to increase the scope of indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies)

