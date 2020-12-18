PM Modi to focus on this year, 2021 on his Mann Ki Baat on Dec 27

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host this year’s last edition of Mann Ki Baat on December 27, on Friday asked for suggestions for his monthly radio programme. The Prime Minister tweeted to say that people can reach out to him on the MyGov website, NaMo mobile application or record their messages over the phone.

“How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” PM Modi tweeted.

In the 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had said culture helps people overcome the trauma of a crisis and that it acts as emotional recharge. “This coincided with Heritage Week which provides the culture enthusiasts with an opportunity to look back into the past and discover the important phases of history. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, we saw people celebrating the Heritage Week in innovative ways,” he had said on November 29.

He had also emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni. The Prime Minister had said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

Before that, PM had on October 25 urged people to buy local products during the festival season, and talked about Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which is emerging as a hub for making pencils. “Today, Pulwama is playing an important role in educating the entire nation. Today, if the students across the nation do their homework, prepare notes, it is because of the hard work of the people of Pulwama,” Prime Minister Modi had said.

“Almost 90 per cent of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by the Kashmir Valley. And Pulwama has a big share in that. At one time, we used to import the wood for pencils, but now, Pulwama is making the country self-reliant in this field,” he had said.

Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme to the nation and is aired on the last Sunday of every month.