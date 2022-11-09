PM Modi to gift these handicraft items from Himachal to G20 leaders | See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift several unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to various global leaders at the upcoming G20 summit - taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali. The gift items include Chamba 'rumals', Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawl, Kullu shawl and Kanal brass set, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

PM Narendra Modi will gift Chamba Rumal, Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri Shawl, Himachali Mukhate, Kullu Shawl, Kanal Brass Set to various world leaders at the upcoming #G20



The move - which is expected to popularise Himachal Pradesh's art and culture on a global scale - comes as political fervour as running high in the state due to the upcoming assembly elections. The hilly state will go to polls on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Logo and theme for India’s G20 presidency unveiled

A day ago, PM Modi on Tuesday unveiled India’s logo, theme and website for its presidency of the G20. India will assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 summit in Bali next week.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing almost 85% of the global GDP, more than 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

