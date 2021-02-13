PM Modi to hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark to army: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark-1A (MK-1A) to the Indian Army during his visit to Chennai on Sunday. PM Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the inauguration of various development projects in the two states, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) is an armoured fighting vehicle developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Army.

Here is everything you need to know about the Arjun main battle tank:

1. The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I, as per the DRDO.

Also read: Canada to get vaccines from India, Trudeau confirms

2. The tank has been developed by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) of the DRDO and falls under the Armament and Combat Engineering Systems (ACE) technology cluster.

3. DRDO has said that the tank has incorporated modern battle tank technologies and is distinct in comparison with other contemporary main battle tanks (MBT), calling it a “dependable warfighting machine.”

4. G Satheesh Reddy, secretary of Defence Research and Development and chairperson of DRDO, has said that Arjun Mark-1A is an all-state-of-art feature incorporated tank with 71 additional features, according to news agency ANI.

5. V Balaguru, associate director of Main Battle tank and Transfer of Technology Department, CVRDE, also said that the tank has “71 major and user-driven upgrades that make it world-class and will immensely benefit the Indian Army. Features like increased mobility, fighting capabilities are added in the MK-1A.”

6. DRDO’s Reddy said that the order for 118 tanks is worth ₹8,500 crore and around 200 industries are working to deliver the order. He also said that this provides “employment for more than 8,000 people, which will boost the industries and the country's economy in a big way.”

7. Reddy also said that it is a "great decision by Prime Minister to dedicate MK-1A to the nation by handing it over to Indian Army, giving a message that India stands by its indigenous systems and they would be promoted and encouraged in a big way.”

(With ANI inputs)