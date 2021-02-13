Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops
In a bid to prepare its troops for smooth operations in extremely harsh climates, the Indian Army is training its soldiers and officers for high altitude operations in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI. The soldiers and officers are undergoing training at High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg.
In a video shared by ANI, the troops are seen training in knee-deep thick snow in a group of 20-30. The training in new techniques is being done with the latest equipment which will help soldiers with skills for successful rescue operations on challenging snow terrain.
The army has included personnel of the paramilitary forces and forces of friendly nations in this training. These troops are trained in high altitude, super high altitude and glaciated terrain at HAWS, Lieutenant Colonel Dipanankar Hamalyan, a senior trainer at the school, said.
"As of now two courses are imparted in HAWS, one is the winter warfare series under which the basic and the advanced courses are provided. The second course in the mountain warfare series also includes basic and advanced courses. Once a person completes all the courses, they are known as Mountain Warriors," Hamalyan said.
After the conclusion of the training, the troops will move to their respective units and train their fellow soldiers, Lt Col Hamalyan said. HAWS trains at least 540 soldiers in a year.
The focus of the training is on military skiing which helps in the post to post-movement and patrolling in snowbound areas, Major Saleem Jafer, a trainer at HAWS, said.
"Soldiers are trained to ski with weights on their backs, initially with 5 kilograms which subsequently increased up to 20 kg. In advanced training, they will be trained to navigate 80-degree slope which will help them surveil any area no matter how snowy the terrain is," Major Jafer said.
Jafer said soldiers are being prepared to outlive extreme harsh climates and avalanches. In order to do that, a one-week survival training is imparted after which soldiers can make their own igloos, snow trenches and snow caves, he said. They are also being training for avalanche rescue at high altitude near the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
(With inputs from ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna
- The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings
- Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai police bust major drug trafficking racket, arrest 2 gang members
- The gang used to transport the drugs in tempos by concealing them between sacks of coconuts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on Feb 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MP moves motion against FM for calling Rahul Gandhi 'doomsday man of India'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman among two Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh
- This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level committee approves Rs 3,113 cr for 5 states as disaster relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox