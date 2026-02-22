PM Modi to inaugurate NaMo Bharat, Meerut Metro today. Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the NaMo Bharat train service and the Meerut Metro on Sunday, address a public meeting and also launch projects worth over ₹12,000 crore in the Western UP District. With speeds up to 180 kmph for the train and 120 kmph for the metro, the initiative boosts transportation and commute for frequent travellers.

In this light, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed security and logistical preparations in Meerut ahead of the PM’s visit, inspecting arrangements at Shatabdi Nagar station and the public meeting venue. He assessed cleanliness, traffic management, security deployment, parking, and VIP movement plans, with authorities putting in place a multi-layered security system and intensified traffic diversions.

A look at PM Modi's itinerary According to the district administration, the prime minister will arrive at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at around 11 am before proceeding to the programme venue in Meerut. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to reach the helipad near Shatabdi Nagar station at 11:15 am, ahead of receiving the prime minister at 11:30 am, reported news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | Delhi to Meerut in 55 minutes: Modi to inaugurate full 82-km Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor today

At around 12:30 pm, the prime minister will flag off the NaMo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar NaMo Bharat Station. Following the flag-off, PM Modi and CM Adityanath will undertake a metro ride up to Meerut South station, the report stated.

From Meerut South, the prime minister will then travel by road to Mohiuddinpur, where he is expected to address a public meeting at around 1 pm. During the event, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth approximately ₹12,930 crore, the report noted.

ALSO READ | Single security check-in starts for Namo Bharat–Metro interchange

The prime minister will also dedicate the entire 82-km Delhi-Meerut NaMo Bharat corridor to the nation, including newly completed sections between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

High-speed NaMo Bharat to boost connectivity NaMo Bharat, India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System, has a design speed of 180 kmph and aims to provide fast, high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. Meerut Metro, operating on the same infrastructure, will be India’s fastest metro system with a top operational speed of around 120 kmph, covering the full stretch in about 30 minutes, reported news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Namo Bharat trains open for personal events, parties, shoots | Check details

The inauguration is part of the Centre’s broader push to expand rapid rail connectivity, reduce congestion, and promote sustainable urban mobility, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)