Namo Bharat trains open for personal events, parties, shoots | Check details

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened the doors of its Namo Bharat trains for people to celebrate personal milestones and events. Under this new initiative, individual event organisers or media companies can book a static or running Namo Bharat coach, news agency PTI reported. With stations located at key points such as Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad and Meerut South, the initiative is expected to attract residents across the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

As per the statement, Namo Bharat Trains will be open to organise personal events, including birthdays, pre-wedding shoots and other private occasions.

What will be the price of booking?

A mock-up coach will be available at the Duhai Depot for static shoots. The booking will start from ₹5,000 per hour, with 30 minutes each allotted for setting up and removing decorations or equipment, the report said.

This service will offer a unique service that will allow Namo Bharat's modern-designed coaches to provide a visually appealing setting for photographs and small gatherings.

Timings of the event

The corporation said that the celebrations will only be permitted between 6 am to 11 pm and will be organised in a way that does not disrupt the normal train operations. This has been done so that commuters do not face inconvenience.

The facilities may be personalised with simple decorations, subject to certain guidelines. All activities will take place under the supervision of NCRTC staff and security personnel to ensure safety and adherence to operational protocols, the statement said.

The corporation also added that it has formulated a detailed premises hiring policy for film shoots, documentaries, advertisements, and other visual projects at Namo Bharat trains and stations. These locations will be available for booking for short-term use at competitive rates, it said.