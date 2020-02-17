e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate UN Convention on Migratory Species through video conferencing

PM Modi to inaugurate UN Convention on Migratory Species through video conferencing

The UN CMS being organized in Gandhinagar, Gujarat begins today and will conclude on February 22.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 08:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the United Nations (UN) Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) through video conferencing on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the United Nations (UN) Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) through video conferencing on Monday.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the United Nations (UN) Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) through video conferencing on Monday.

The UN CMS being organized in Gandhinagar, Gujarat begins today and will conclude on February 22.

The summit is likely to bring together 1200 delegates from over 110 countries to deliberate on the alarming decline of migratory species.

Topics such as the impact of infrastructure development on the migratory patterns of animals will be discussed in the 13th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS COP13).

India is marking the beginning of a super year of Biodiversity with the hosting of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), an environmental treaty under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme.

The Opening Ceremony and Plenary session of the COP will be followed by side events and working group meetings until the closing ceremony. Numerous national and international organisations will showcase best practices in wildlife conservation during the course of the conference.

Representatives from 130 Parties and eminent conservationists and international NGOs working in the field of wildlife conservation will attend the UN summit.

tags
top news
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Delhi has had only four women cabinet ministers since 1993
Delhi has had only four women cabinet ministers since 1993
Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold
Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold
Daytona 500 starts following Donald Trump’s parade lap, rain halts it again
Daytona 500 starts following Donald Trump’s parade lap, rain halts it again
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news