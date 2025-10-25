PM Modi to install flag atop Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in grand ceremony November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to install a flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25 in the presence of top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency PTI reported. The ceremony, reminiscent of the grand Pran Pratishtha, will also mark the beginning of the party’s new campaign. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DPR PMO )

Modi will reportedly invite participants for the world’s largest Scout and Guide Jamboree, where more than 35,000 cadets are expected to take part. The PM is also scheduled to review the success of the Viksit Uttar Pradesh Abhiyan and inspect the Jewar International Airport project.