PM Modi to interact with 3 Nobel laureates at Indian Science Congress on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled to inaugurate the 106th edition of the Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar on Thursday, will hold an interactive session on ‘Future of Science in India’ with three Nobel laureates.

The Nobel prize winner for chemistry (2004) Avram Hershko, for physics F Duncan M Haldane (2016) and for medicine Thomas Christian Südhof (2013) are expected to discuss the future of scientific advancements and India’s role in it.

The Congress on the theme ‘Future India: Science & Technology’ is being organised for the first time in Punjab.

Over 30,000 delegates comprising scientists, researchers and students from across 40 countries are likely to participate at the event, which will conclude on January 7.

According to sources in the administration, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at LPU at 11.20am. After taking a ride in a driverless solar-powered bus developed by the university students, he will inaugurate the Congress and address the gathering. He is expected to leave for a rally in Gurdaspur after holding an interaction with the Nobel laureates.

Union cabinet ministers, including science and technology minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, textiles minister Smriti Irani and human resource development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar will also address the event. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is also expected to attend the event.

KNOW THE LAUREATES

• The Hungary-born Israeli biochemist AvramHershko won the prestigious award in 2004, along with two others, for his work on the discovery of ubiquitin-mediated protein degradation.

He is currently a distinguished professor in the department of biochemistry at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa and an adjunct professor of pathology at the NYU School of Medicine since 2002.

• British-born American physicist F Duncan M Haldane won the Nobel in 2016, along with two others, for his work on explain-

ing properties of one-dimensional chains of atomic magnets and of two-dimensional semiconductors. He is currently the Sherman Fairchild University professor of physics at Princeton University.

• Thomas Christian Südhof is a German-American biochemist known for his study of synaptic transmission.

Currently, he is a professor at Stanford University. Südhof won the 2013 Nobel, along with two others, for his work on vesicle trafficking.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 11:42 IST