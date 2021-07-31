PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday. The interaction between PM Modi and the IPS probationers will be held virtually.

PM Modi will also interact with the probationers during the event, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. It added that Union home minister Amit Shah will also be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister interacted with IPS probationers in September last year and asked them to respect their job and uniform. He said the human face of the khaki uniform in people's minds because of the good work performed by police specifically throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high and all of you must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value,” PM Modi also said while addressing the IPS probationers last year.

The Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy is the premier police training institution in the nation. It trains officers of the IPS at the induction level and conducts various in-service courses for the serving IPS officers.

On July 2, Shah advised IPS probationers to avoid social media and not chase after publicity. Shah asked them to be sensitive towards the concerns of the poor, Dalits and tribal people, a home ministry statement said. “There are allegations of no action and extreme action against the police. … the police should avoid these and move towards just action… Just action means natural action and the police should understand the law and do the right thing,” the statement quoted Shah as saying during a virtual address to the probationary officers of the 72nd IPS batch.

According to the statement, Shah said, “Communication and sensitivity are necessary to improve the image of the police, and so there is a need to sensitise all police personnel and increase contact with the people."

Shah asked officers of All India Services, especially from IPS, to stay away from publicity. “The urge to seek publicity hinders work… Although it is difficult to stay away from social media in the present times, police officers should stay away from it and focus on their duties. Before leaving the police academy, all of you should take a vow that every day you will make a note in your diary whether the work you have done was done only for the sake of publicity,” he added.

