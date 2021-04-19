IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi to interact with leading doctors at 4.30pm over Covid-19; video conference with top pharma firms scheduled at 6
PM Modi to meet leading doctors and pharma companies today evening. (PTI)
PM Modi to meet leading doctors and pharma companies today evening. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi to interact with leading doctors at 4.30pm over Covid-19; video conference with top pharma firms scheduled at 6

PM Modi will also hold a meeting with top pharmaceutical companies via video conference at 6pm.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with leading doctors from across the country via video conferencing on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. The interaction is scheduled to take place at 4.30pm.

PM Modi will also discuss the situation with top pharmaceutical companies via video conferencing at 6pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi coronavirus modi meeting covid 19 news + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP